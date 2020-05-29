Tomball mother left 4 small kids home alone while she got her hair done, deputies say

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, deputies responded to the 19200 block of Danphe Landing Court where they met with CPS officials.
Deputies found Gabrielle Robertson's four children alone in the residence: a 7-year-old, a 1-year-old, and 3-month old twins.
Upon further investigation, deputies discovered Robertson left her four children home alone under the care of her eldest child, who has special needs.
The children were alone for several hours while Robertson was at a hair appointment, according to deputies.
After deputies contacted Robertson, the mother came home an hour later when she confirmed to authorities that she left the kids alone while going out to get her hair done.
Robertson was charged with four counts of child abandonment.
RELATED:
Florida mom charged in death of 9-year-old boy with autism after telling police her son was abducted
Police say mom of child found dead left kids alone to go to bar
Houston mom left 2 young children alone in 'filthy' hotel room: court documents