SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- Police in San Antonio are investigating a murder-suicide involving a 3-year-old boy, a 5-year-old girl, their mother and grandmother.
Authorities say a 38-year-old woman shot her two kids and her 68-year-old mother before turning the gun on herself.
The bodies were discovered Monday by the father of the children after going to the home when he could not get a hold of the mother. The suspected shooter, who police say did not have a history of violence, had recently lost custody of her children.
Police say they have talked to neighbors and are still investigating the shooting.
San Antonio mom kills her kids and their grandma in murder-suicide, police say
