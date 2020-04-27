San Antonio mom kills her kids and their grandma in murder-suicide, police say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- Police in San Antonio are investigating a murder-suicide involving a 3-year-old boy, a 5-year-old girl, their mother and grandmother.

Authorities say a 38-year-old woman shot her two kids and her 68-year-old mother before turning the gun on herself.

The bodies were discovered Monday by the father of the children after going to the home when he could not get a hold of the mother. The suspected shooter, who police say did not have a history of violence, had recently lost custody of her children.

Police say they have talked to neighbors and are still investigating the shooting.
