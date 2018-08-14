Mom killed trying to save her kids from backing vehicle on first day of school

EMBED </>More Videos

Mom dies saving her children during crash at school

EL PASO, Texas --
Authorities in El Paso say a woman was struck and killed when she tried to save her children from being hit by a vehicle on the first day of school.

According to police, her three children - 6, 7 and 10 years old - were also sent to the hospital after the crash Monday at an elementary school.

The victims were struck by a vehicle that was backing out of a parking space.

Police believe a man, who was at the campus to pick up his grandchildren, mistakenly stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake.

The 33-year-old woman ran toward the children to stop the man from backing into them before being hit.

Police took the driver into custody. It is not known if charges will be filed against him. Police are looking into whether the man suffered from a medical condition.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashwoman killedschooltexas newsEl Paso
Top Stories
Police search for 2 more suspects in murder of Lucy Bertrand
Scamming evolved: Be aware of card 'shimming'
Man arrested in 2017 jewelry heist at The Woodlands Mall
3 men seen robbing customers and NE Houston Exxon
El Chapo's trial start date set for Nov. 5 in New York
2 lunch ladies accused of stealing nearly $500K from schools
Ali Irsan sentenced to death for honor killings
Woman says man with syringe shot substance at her
Show More
$50 million lawsuit filed over woman's wrongful cremation
City claims existing migrant child facility has incorrect permit
Cringe-worthy: Black widow spider found in broccoli
CUTE VIDEO: Toddler imitates Astros players' batting stance
Houston rapper Travis Scott giving away $100,000 to fans on Twitter
More News