Authorities in El Paso say a woman was struck and killed when she tried to save her children from being hit by a vehicle on the first day of school.According to police, her three children - 6, 7 and 10 years old - were also sent to the hospital after the crash Monday at an elementary school.The victims were struck by a vehicle that was backing out of a parking space.Police believe a man, who was at the campus to pick up his grandchildren, mistakenly stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake.The 33-year-old woman ran toward the children to stop the man from backing into them before being hit.Police took the driver into custody. It is not known if charges will be filed against him. Police are looking into whether the man suffered from a medical condition.