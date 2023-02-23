Man pleads guilty to killing his mother in SW Houston shooting that left dad wounded in 2021

Police say a 33-year-old man opened fire on his parents, killing his mother, and he may have been the one to call 911.

Joshua Cordell Williams was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the murder of his 64-year-old mother, Cathy Williams.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 35-year-old man will spend decades behind bars after pleading guilty to killing his mother during a shooting that left his dad injured two years ago in their southwest Houston home.

The video above is from the original report: Son in custody after killing mother and wounding father in shooting in SW Houston, police say

Joshua Cordell Williams was convicted of first-degree murder and was given a 45-year sentence on Wednesday, according to court records.

On Aug. 24, 2021, at about 3:30 a.m, Houston police said they found Joshua's parents suffering from gunshot wounds at 11207 Mulholland Drive.

His 64-year-old mother, Cathy Williams, was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene. The father, Joseph Williams, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities believe Joshua, who was 33 at the time and living with his parents, may have been the one to call 911.

He was detained at the residence and later confessed to his role in shooting and was subsequently charged.

According to a neighbor who spoke to ABC13 in 2021, there had been issues between Joshua and his parents in the past.

It is unclear what exactly led to the shooting.

Documents show Joshua's sentence will run concurrent.

