Mom kicked 10-year-old out of car in 100-degree weather for spilling food: Deputies

A mother is facing charges after allegedly forcing her 10-year-old son out of the car and driving off without him.

Authorities say the boy was found walking alone Saturday along the North Beltway and Veterans Memorial Drive.

When deputies arrived, they searched the area and found the boy near a local gas station.

He told deputies that his mother, Kesa Brown, forced him out of the car when he accidentally dropped food. He said Brown left him alone, forced to walk in the heat.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4's office, Brown was found an hour later. When she was asked why she never contacted authorities regarding the incident, she said it was because her Texas driver's license was invalid.

Brown was arrested and charged with child endangerment, she is being held on a $15,000 bond.
