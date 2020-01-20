Mom in custody after baby dies of meth intoxication

PLYMOUTH, Indiana -- A mother is accused of killing her baby, who coroners say had ingested meth.

According to a probable cause affidavit, when 36-year-old Ashlee Rans called first responders, she blamed herself for rolling over her baby while she was sleeping.

The autopsy happened the day after the infant died, showing both amphetamine and methamphetamine in the baby's system.

"The cause and manner of death were determined by the forensic pathologist, and he determined the infant died of acute methamphetamine intoxication, and the manner of death was homicide," said Marshall County Chief Deputy Tami Napier.

The affidavit also stated Rans only admitted to using marijuana and was aware there was a possibility of transferring the drug to her child through breast feeding.

WNDU-TV reported it was only after the autopsy came out did Rans admit to being on meth two days before the infant's death.

Napier told WNDU-TV while both charges are still under investigation, these types of accidents can be prevented.

"Every year, we get those cases where people fall asleep with their infant in their arms in a chair or in bed, or somehow end up asphyxiating an otherwise healthy child, just from unsafe practices," said Napier.

Rans is currently in custody at the Marshall County Jail. If convicted, she faces between 20 and 40 years in prison.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianababy deathbabymethamphetaminemethu.s. & worldmother arrestedinfant deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Store owner shot man who claimed to have gun, worker says
Houston business owner allegedly shot to death by wife
Gun believed to be used in student's shooting death found
Houston Texans defensive coordinator not returning: ESPN
Former Rocket Chandler Parsons facing career-threatening injuries
Spec's partners with Drizly alcohol delivery service
Boy with autism killed in intentionally-set fire, police say
Show More
George Foreman leads MLK parade in downtown Houston
Man goes on rampage at Bloomingdale's
Sunny and cool for MLK Day, more rain midweek
Alex Bregman meets boy with autism who invited him to party
Inmate accused of killing convicted child molester during attack
More TOP STORIES News