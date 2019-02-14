BABY DEATH

Court appearance of 2-month-old girl's parents revealed mom 'did nothing' about daughter's bruises

EMBED </>More Videos

During interviews with Houston police, Aeriel Spivey told them she was concerned about the bruises she saw but did nothing.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A mother charged for not protecting her baby from an allegedly violent father reportedly told police "love takes over and you just brush it under the rug."

Aeriel Spivey, 26, is charged with injury to a child by omission. The baby's father, Dylan Daugherty, 23, is charged with felony murder. According to Houston police, 7-week-old Brooklyn Daugherty was found unresponsive by her parents on June 5, 2018, at their apartment in Clear Lake.

On Thursday afternoon, Spivey and Daugherty made their first court appearance and heard the long and disturbing list of their daughter's injuries.

"Blunt head trauma consisting of scalp and facial contusions. Skull fractures, over 60 rib fractures in various stages of healing. A broken arm, a broken leg, a broken pelvis and a variety of other injuries which occurred over at least three separate traumatic events," a prosecutor told the court.

Last June, Brooklyn's obituary read that she passed away "peacefully."

During interviews with Houston police, Spivey told them she was concerned about the bruises she saw but did nothing.

At one point, Spivey told the officer, "I had been thinking for a few weeks he had been hurting her," and followed by saying, "of course love takes over and you just brush it under the rug," said the prosecutor.

According to court records, Spivey worked while Daugherty watched the baby. His bond is $100,000. Spivey's is $50,000. Daugherty did not confess, according to court records, but he did defend Spivey.

"I didn't do anything," the prosecutor read from Daugherty's statement. "But claimed Aeriel was not responsible for the injuries or the death of Brooklyn."

Daugherty and Spivey remain jailed Thursday night. Spivey's three other children from a previous marriage are with their father, according to CPS.

Follow Jessica Willey on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
baby deathchild neglectchildren injuriesdeath investigationparents chargedHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BABY DEATH
Parents accused of causing 2-month-old daughter's death
Mother charged with murder of missing 23-month-old boy
Mom convicted in death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper
Mom allegedly ODs and rolls over on baby, smothering him
More baby death
Top Stories
Woman in custody after fatal shooting on Valentine's Day
Man accused of offering dog for sex to undercover cop
Boy, 10, reported missing by CPS actually with mom: lawyer
Sources: Police investigating whether Smollett staged attack with help of others
County judges make big money marrying couples
Hate of mom's black boyfriend motivated random beating: Docs
White House says Pres. Trump will sign bill averting shutdown
3 fatally shot in double murder-suicide inside Pearland home
Show More
Teen among 8 arrested in Montgomery Co. prostitution sting
'He doesn't even look human': Racist rant caught on camera
How CPR changed one couple's love story
Verlander enters Astros spring training with longevity in mind
Mom says teacher put her child in dark closet
More News