Mom hits 4-month-old daughter with car in Liberty County

PLUM GROVE, Texas (KTRK) -- A 4-month-old child sustained severe head injuries when her mother hit the tot with her car in Liberty County on Friday evening.According to the county's sheriff's office, the incident happened around 6 p.m. along Road 3548 in the town of Plum Grove.Deputies said the child was in a swing in a front yard when the mom was in her car. Witness told deputies the car was in drive and the mom accidentally drove forward, hitting her daughter.Deputies added the mom called 911 and, despite a language barrier, told dispatchers she was heading to a Houston hospital in her vehicle.An ambulance was dispatched, and EMS workers met the mom and child at a parking lot in Montgomery County.The child was then transported to a hospital in Houston for treatment.The child's condition is not immediately known.An investigation is underway. In the immediate aftermath of the incident, deputies said they have been unable to talk to the mother since she accompanied her daughter to the hospital.Plum Grove is a town of about 600 people located along the western Liberty County border with Montgomery County.