localish inspire

WATCH: Mom has insane reaction to son's bar exam results

A video shared on Instagram captures the incredible moment a law school graduate and his mom found out that he passed the California Bar Exam.

Omarr Rambert, a recent UCLA School of Law graduate, decided early on that he wanted to go to Law school. "I was the first male in my family to go to college, let alone law school," he said.

During his final year of law school, he lost his stepfather in a fatal car crash. Despite the pain of losing one of his biggest supporters, he was able to push on and finished.

"I graduated UCLA School of Law that same year, had a virtual graduation ceremony because of COVID-19, and began the process of studying for the California Bar Exam," he said. "The CA Bar Exam is considered the hardest in the nation, and I passed due to God and hard work."

GET INSPIRED: Watch more feel-good videos here!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkcollege studentslocalish inspirefeel good
LOCALISH INSPIRE
AMAZING Surprise Disney Proposal
Mom has explosive reaction to son's bar exam results
Former Neo-Nazi removes swastika tattoos
Young boy with rare skin condition gets accessible new home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harding Street raid victim's family files lawsuit on 2nd anniversary
Boy hit head while getting 'whipped' before death, documents say
Exploring disproportionate effects of COVID-19 on Black community
Harris Co. hopes to get 30K COVID-19 vaccine doses a week
Harding Street: Timeline of what happened in botched HPD raid
Texas Gov. Abbott signs order to combat Biden energy agenda
Houston primed to profit from alternative energy, expert says
Show More
Watson wants out: Texans QB requests trade, reports say
Robinhood limits trades of GameStop, other companies
Grab the jacket today! Chilly temps for Thursday
TxTAG drivers should check their bills
Hope on the horizon as 2 more vaccines nearing end of trial
More TOP STORIES News