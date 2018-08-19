Two people in Merced County were taken into custody after sheriff's deputies found 12 large marijuana plants in their backyard.After issuing a search warrant for their property in Delhi.Officials say 44-year-old Jose Martinez and 44-year-old Norma Alvarez were connected to selling marijuana.Deputies also learned that a 15-year-old girl that lived in the home, was being given marijuana by her mother to use and sell from her bedroom.Child protective services went to the home and placed the teenage girl into custody for her protection.Deputies located a total of 80 pounds of packaged marijuana on the property as well as a loaded gun.