Mom cries as Bellaire HS shooting suspect to remain held

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Bellaire High School student charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of a classmate will remain in custody for now, a judge has decided.The 16-year-old was brought into court in handcuffs Friday morning for a hearing. His mother was in the courtroom and broke into tears as the teen was led into the room.Defense attorneys said the boy should be released to his mother, claiming he will be supervised and had never been in trouble in the past. The prosecutor countered by saying the teen could be a danger to himself or others.The judge agreed and, for now, the teen will stay in juvenile detention.Eyewitness News has learned there may have been a previous incident involving a different student at Bellaire High School prior to the shooting. Prosecutors want to know more about that prior incident.Another detention hearing for the teen is scheduled to happen in two weeks. He'll also undergo a mental health evaluation.Juvenile cases are not public.Prosecutors believe the boy, who's accused of shooting 19-year-old senior Cesar Cortes, did not intend to harm his friend.Sources tell ABC13 the shooting was unintentional, and that the suspect was showing off the gun.According to sources with knowledge of the case, three students went to a storage area of Bellaire High School Tuesday afternoon, because the accused shooter wanted to show the two other teens his gun.One teenager then walked away from the storage area. That's when he heard a shot.Sources say the 16-year-old suspect then carried Cortes out of the storage area before running away.Bellaire police continue to investigate the shooting. Investigators said earlier this week the gun has not been found.The 16-year-old suspect was questioned for several hours after his arrest but he refused to make any statements about what happened, authorities said.Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg explained why manslaughter charges were filed during a press conference on Wednesday."The reason that the manslaughter charge was filed as opposed to murder, is because at this time, the evidence shows that the act that the juvenile committed was not intentional, but it was reckless. The individuals knew each other."Ogg continued saying, "So, this is not an accident because pulling a trigger on a gun, whether you know if it's loaded or not, is an intentional act, but he did not, based on the evidence we have right now, intend to kill his friend, yet he did."In a press conference Wednesday, Bellaire Police Lt. Greg Bartlett said the weapon is a 32 caliber semi-automatic pistol.Bartlett said the suspect brought the gun with him to school that morning. Investigators believe multiple students saw the suspect with the gun before the shooting occurred."If you see something, say something, said Bartlett. "Unfortunately, kids tend to be a little tight-lipped to protect other students."Authorities say about six other students were in the room at the time of the shooting.Police say the suspected shooter and a friend were hiding behind a convenience store before the arrests.