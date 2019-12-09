Mom crashes while taking kids to school, 5-year-old dies

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 5-year-old child was killed in a crash Monday morning in northeast Houston, police say.

It happened at Tidwell and Valley Forest Drive around 5:30 a.m.

Police say a 29-year-old woman was taking her three children to school and day care when she somehow lost control of her vehicle, which landed upside down in a ditch.

The 5-year-old child was trapped inside the vehicle and died from his or her injuries.



The mother was able to pull her 6 and 7-year-old children from the vehicle.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

Houston Police Department is investigating what caused the fatal accident.

They believe the mother was traveling 32 mph in a 45 mph zone, so she was not speeding.



