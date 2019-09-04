Mom claims toilet cleaner spill killed her 5-year-old: police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston mother faced a judge Tuesday night after police say she confessed to hiding her 5-year-old's body inside an apartment closet. The girl allegedly died from ingesting chemicals.Essentially, the mother said she was scared, according to police, too scared to call 911 after her daughter died. Officers say she feared CPS involvement.Detectives say 27-year-old Priscilla Nicole Torres wrapped her 5-year-old daughter, Sierra Patino, in a blanket and put her in a closet.But what happened before that and how she died is where things get confusing. Detectives say she told inconsistent stories.It was Sierra's grandparents who showed up to their daughter's boyfriend's home Monday, concerned about their granddaughter, who they had not seen.What they walked into was the foul odor of a decaying body. They called 911."They went into the apartment and found a 5-year-old child who was deceased and wrapped up in blankets in the closet."The stories detectives say Torres told them were fluid, one changing after the other.Police say Torres, at one point, told them her daughter suffered for days with stomach complications, but didn't call for help because she feared CPS involvement.Detectives say her first story to them, however, detailed an accident with chemicals: a bottle of toilet cleaner fell in the bathtub where she was giving her daughter a bath. She claimed her daughter's face started peeling, and she died the next day.Her next story, something along the same lines according to investigators, but she went back on her word that she was bathing Sierra. Instead, it was her boyfriend."Her boyfriend offered to give the child a bath while the defendant made dinner," she allegedly told police. "The door was closed and upon opening the door, she observed her boyfriend with the daughter, in which she already... she said daughter was exhibiting chemical burns to her extremities, also some redness and bruises to forehead."Torres, according to detectives, ultimately stated that she wrapped her daughter in the blanket and put her in the closet, where she stayed for six days.At this point, detectives are awaiting an autopsy report, which they hope will offer them the truth as to what happened to this innocent little girl.Torres' bond was set at $50,000.