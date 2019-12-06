Mom says man tried taking son while at Starbucks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of attempting to abduct a 5-year-old boy from a Starbucks last month faces a pair of charges related to the ordeal.Manuel De La Rosa, Jr., 46, faces felony kidnapping and misdemeanor assault charges stemming from a Nov. 23 incident at the store in the Gulfgate Shopping Center.Harris County Pct. 6 deputies were called to a Starbucks location after a mother claimed De La Rosa picked up her son and attempted to leave while stating, "This is mine."The victim's mother said she was able to free her son from De La Rosa's hands, but not before he grabbed her arm.Prior to the alleged abduction attempt, De La Rosa is accused of trying to steal someone's bag inside the business.Deputies found De La Rosa after he ran away from the Starbucks.