Woman who drove through fatal crash with 2 kids in car in NW Harris County charged

A Cypress woman has been charged for driving through a deadly crash investigation with two children in her vehicle in northwest Harris County.

Authorities say that around 10:30 p.m. Thursday a silver Jeep Liberty was heading eastbound on W. FM 1960 at Perry, but then tried to do a U-turn into the westbound lanes.

At that same time, a motorcycle was also heading westbound. According to witnesses, the Jeep failed to yield the right of way and collided with the motorcycle.

The 29-year-old motorcycle rider, who wasn't wearing a helmet, died.



The Jeep driver, who is also 29, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Authorities plan to investigate whether she was impaired.

If she was not, the case will be presented to the district attorney's office for possible charges.

During that investigation, deputies say Chaundee Nichole Amine was driving a white BMW with her 2-year-old and 5-year-old inside and barreled past a barricade.

ABC13 was there as she jumped the median and continued driving. Deputies eventually stopped her on Salon Street.

As she was loaded into the ambulance, ABC13's photographer asked her what she was thinking. She just waved.

She was taken to the hospital for evaluation and will likely be charged with felony evading.

The two children in her car were taken away by deputies and released to CPS.

Amine is charged with evading a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger under 15 and child endangerment. In addition, she is charged with assault of a public servant after kicking the DWI technician on the scene while her blood was being drawn.

