Mom charged in shooting of high school student near Tomball: Constable

#NOW- Heavy police presence in the 20300 block of Yosemite Falls Drive. Constables are on scene investigating a shooting where a mother has shot a local high school student after a disturbance broke out. Juvenile has been transported to a local hospital with a gun shot wound. pic.twitter.com/q7Cbzs7Nn0 — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) August 23, 2019

UPDATE: CONSTABLE DEPUTIES HAVE ARRESTED THE MOTHER AND SHE HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON. THE STUDENT IS UNDERGOING SURGERY AT THIS TIME.



A mom has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a high school student near Tomball.The shooting happened at the 20300 block of Yosemite Falls Drive on Friday, according to Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office.According to a tweet, a mother allegedly shot the student after a disturbance broke out.Authorities say the mother has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.The teen was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound and is undergoing surgery. We do not know their condition.