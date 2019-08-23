Mom charged in shooting of high school student near Tomball: Constable

A mom has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a high school student near Tomball.

The shooting happened at the 20300 block of Yosemite Falls Drive on Friday, according to Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office.

According to a tweet, a mother allegedly shot the student after a disturbance broke out.

Authorities say the mother has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The teen was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound and is undergoing surgery. We do not know their condition.



