Mom charged for pouring water on sleeping infant as 'payback'

A woman has been arrested after deputies say she posted a video of her pouring water on her nine-month-old daughter.

SUMTER COUNTY, South Carolina (KTRK) --
A woman has been arrested after deputies say she posted a video of her pouring water on her nine-month-old daughter, WACH reported. The child reportedly woke up coughing after having the water poured on her for the second time.

Caitlin Hardy, 33, was charged with cruelty to children.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says Hardy recorded the video and posted it to her Facebook page.

A Facebook post by a concerned group seems to show screenshots of the video with the caption, "Payback for waking me up all kinda times of da night."

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office notified the Sumter County Department of Social Services in order for investigations to be conducted into the matter for the safety of all children in the home.

Sheriff Anthony Davis said, "The charge against this defendant will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."
