Mom charged after son drowns in Hurricane Florence floods

EMBED </>More Videos

Mother speaks out after baby swept away by floodwaters

UNION COUNTY, North Carolina --
A North Carolina mother has been charged in the drowning death of her 1-year-old son after she drove around a barricaded road during Hurricane Florence and her child was swept away in floodwaters, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.

Dazia Ideah Lee, 20, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and misdemeanor driving on a closed or unopened highway.

Union County Sheriff's Office spokesman Tony Underwood said Lee and her child, Kaiden Lee-Welch, were on their way to visit relatives when she drove past some barricades.

Lee later told authorities someone had pushed the barricades to the side a little, making her think it was OK to go through.

Lee's car was swept off the road by the floodwaters, pinning it against a group of trees. She was able to free 1-year-old Kaiden from his car seat and escape. But the waters were deep, and Lee said she lost her grip and her son was swept away.

Video on this story is from a previous article.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricane florencebaby deathdrowningNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Houston Zoo exhibit evacuated after chimp smashes window
Rapper with Houston ties shot and killed in New Orleans
Buyer-turned-thief shot when Rolex watch sale goes wrong
Rapist wanted for attack on 77-year-old woman
Boy struck by car while walking to bus
Amazing medical advance allows 2 women to carry same baby
Couple killed by 800 foot fall at Yosemite identified
Dave Ward's Houston: Rice University's Hidden Secrets
Show More
Migrant caravan halfway through journey to U.S.
Wait times for citizenship applications stretch to 2 years
Wrong-way driver killed after slamming into big rig on I-45
Mom of missing College Station 2-year-old arrested and charged
Student arrested after shooting at N. Carolina high school
More News