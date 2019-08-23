Mom charged with child abuse after leaving 5-month-old in car while she shopped at Target

PHOENIX, Arizona (KTRK) -- A mother is charged with child abuse after police say she left her baby in the car while she went shopping in Target.

In new video released from police, Stacey Holly is seen going into the store with her 6-year-old, but leaving her 5-month-old baby inside the car.

Holly said that she forgot the baby in the car, and immediately called 911 when she realized her baby had been locked inside of the car for more than one hour.

Police say when they reached the little girl she was cold from sweating so much, but was breathing. She is expected to be okay.

Holly is now being charged with one count of child endangerment and reckless child abuse. She's scheduled to go to trial in December.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonachild abusehot caru.s. & worldmother charged
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
27 people displaced after fire at apartments in NE Harris Co.
Father joins search for daughter's accused attacker
Teen charged with murder in deadly Richmond park shooting
Soaking storms roll in from the Gulf today
Travis Scott kicks off Netflix doc with Houston pop-up
Family says Alaska Airlines lost 13-year-old daughter
KIPP co-founder calls his firing a 'cruel betrayal'
Show More
Watching a tropical wave to bring scattered storms Friday and Saturday
Homeless Houston man on I-10 overwhelmed by phone calls
Want to find cheap flights? Trick your web browser
Get free backpacks, supplies for your kids at these events
Special prosecutor could be appointed in Jussie Smollett case Friday
More TOP STORIES News