North Carolina mother charged after 5-month-old found dead under plastic bag

EMBED </>More Videos

Cary mother charged in death of 5-month-old son

CARY, North Carolina --
Police have charged a Cary mother in the death of her 5-month-old son.

On Sept. 18, Cary officers were called to Cheswick Place in response to a medical emergency. When officers arrived, they found an infant boy unresponsive and being attended to by EMS personnel.

Myechia Avery, 30, was said to have set her young child in his car seat next to her bed before she took a nap that day and when she woke up, she told police, the 5-month-old was no longer in the car seat.

She said she found him under a plastic bag, only able to see his feet sticking out. The infant was later transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Saturday, officials charged Avery with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse in the death of her 5-month-old, Benjamin Avery.

Myechia Avery will appear in court Nov. 13 and is currently being held under a $500,000 bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
manslaughterinfant deathsNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mustang driver loses control, slams into Washington Ave. bar
Local firefighters head west to help with California wildfires
Vigil held for store clerk killed in northwest Houston
Vietnam War veteran to receive high school diploma Monday
Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry hospitalized after performance
Miley Cyrus among celebs to lose homes in Woolsey Fire
Man jaywalking on Lee Road hit and killed by driver, deputies say
Woman walking across I-45 hit and killed by 2 drivers
Show More
AIDS Foundation Houston in need of donations for holidays
Man kills Woodlands firefighter during altercation: Deputies
UPS Freight preparing for possible employee strike
Reports that Melo will be released are inaccurate: Rockets GM
Coach uses sign language to communicate with deaf players
More News