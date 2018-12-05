IMMIGRATION

Woman caught on camera crawling under U.S. - Mexico border fence with 3-year-old daughter

A woman was caught on camera crawling under a border fence with her daughter, saying she wanted to give the child a better life.

A woman from Honduras was taken into custody with her 3-year-old daughter after they were caught crawling under the U.S.- Mexico border fence.

Rachel Rivera, 19, says she came to California to give her daughter a better life.

The Associated Press filmed Rivera pushing herself head first and face down through a gap under the fence.

A man helped Rivera's daughter squeeze under the fence and guided the girl to her.

When a reporter asked Rivera if she was afraid to cross the border like this, she said, "All sacrifices will be worth it. God first."

Seconds later, U.S. Border Protection agents arrive and take the pair into custody.

There's no word on how they're doing.
