KANSAS CITY, Missouri --Questions still surround the deaths of two young sisters, but their mother is now charged for a domestic fight with the girls' father.
Jenna Boedecker, 30, found her daughters outside the family's Missouri home on July 4. The girls weren't breathing.
The mother picked the girls up and ran to a neighbor's house for help, trying to perform CPR. By the time paramedics got there, 2-year-old Ireland Autumn and 8-week-old Goodknight Beretta were dead.
Cpt. Will Akin with the Clay County Sheriff's Department told KSHB-TV, "The children looked like they were unharmed. But that is something we are going to have to continue to investigate."
While the cause of the girls' deaths is still under investigation, Boedecker was arrested the following day. Also on Thursday, Clay County officials towed a Jeep from the home.
Court documents say that on July 3, the day before the girls' deaths, Boedecker got into a fight with her husband, throwing a brick at his truck and ramming it with her Jeep.
Clay County officials confirm that on Thursday Boedecker was charged with domestic assault, armed criminal action and first degree property damage.