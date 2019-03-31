Crime & Safety

Mother arrested after allegedly choking her disabled son, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Mom accused of strangling her disabled son

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah -- A Utah woman has been arrested after police say she strangled her 21-year-old son.

Police say it happened in front of her six other children.

Gidget Quilter, 42, is said to have allegedly choked her 21-year-old mentally handicapped son in front of her six other children.

The son, James, had made a mess inside their home which made his mother angry.

That's when she began choking James.

Quilter's 17-year-old daughter explained what happened to police, saying "she grabbed James by the front of his throat with her right hand and the back of his head with her left hand before she pushed him to the ground and straddled his trunk and arms with her legs."

She continued, saying Quilter applied so much pressure to James' neck that the screaming stopped because she cut off his ability to breathe.

Quilter is now being held in jail without bail on a series of felony and misdemeanor charges for assault and witness tampering.

Quilter's children are now in the custody of her husband and other adult children.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyutahdisabilitymother charged
TOP STORIES
Former Cowboys star Michael Irvin announces he's cancer free
Houston boy missing since 2017 found safe in Florida
Fiery head-on car crash kills man and woman in Montgomery Co.
Student kidnapped and killed after getting into wrong car
Dead dolphin in Seabrook raises concerns over ITC chemicals
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck makes stops in Houston
Slovakia elects first female president
Show More
Nanny murdered while jogging
Security video shows burglar inside home as child sleeps
Former VP Joe Biden defends his behavior with women
2 women linked to 28 siblings following DNA test
Father missing after jumping into river to save 1-year-old
More TOP STORIES News