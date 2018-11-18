Mom and newborn nearly burn alive trying to escape California fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Mom and baby escape burning hospital

PARADISE, California (KTRK) --
6-day-old Halle is the last baby born at Feather River hospital.

Just moments after she was born, the camp fire began to surround the building.

Halle's mom Heather had been separated from her child, put into an ambulance and driven away.

Her ambulance made it about half a mile before it began to melt in the flames.

Heather had a C-Section surgery which left the lower half of her body numb so she couldn't move.

And made what she thought would be her last phone call.

Heather says, "i said goodbye to my husband and just told him to tell our kids I love them and that I was sorry. I'm sorry I wouldn't be there. It was very, very hard."

As the fire was consuming homes all around them, a stranger helped Heather get out of her ambulance and wheeled her up this driveway.

Eventually they ran into David Hawks, paradise's fire chief.

Chief David Hawks said, "There's a dog door here. One of the paramedics made access to. We unlocked the garage, moved patients into this home and sheltered them in place."

EMT's and nurses then became stand-in firefighters.

Some of them got on the roof of this home hosing down the outer edge of the property.

Saving this home, all while their patients were kept safe inside.

Amid a neighborhood devastated by the camp fire, the home, the staff and the patients survived.

Desiree Borden, the woman who owned the house, says, "I am so happy that my home was spared so their lives could be spared. That was that home's purpose, was to save those people."

The death toll from the camp fire is horrific.

At least 76 deaths are attributed to the fire and more than 1,000 people are unaccounted for.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldbabiesCamp Firedisasteracts of kindness
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
SKETCH: Suspect wanted for fatally stabbing man near bus stop
2 dead after vintage WWII plane crashes near Texas apartments
NFL coach Condoleezza Rice? One team might make it happen
Vehicle fire causing major delays on I-45 North
Showers moving into parts of Houston temperatures expected to drop this evening
Body found near where 49ers fan went missing
Man shot in the face in southwest Houston, police say
Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse!
Show More
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
Infant botulism cases a reminder for parents to avoid honey pacifiers
Boy with sickle cell disease is cop for a day
Korean War vet gets high school diploma at 93
Local firefighters deployed to help with California wildfire
More News