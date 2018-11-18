6-day-old Halle is the last baby born at Feather River hospital.Just moments after she was born, the camp fire began to surround the building.Halle's mom Heather had been separated from her child, put into an ambulance and driven away.Her ambulance made it about half a mile before it began to melt in the flames.Heather had a C-Section surgery which left the lower half of her body numb so she couldn't move.And made what she thought would be her last phone call.Heather says, "i said goodbye to my husband and just told him to tell our kids I love them and that I was sorry. I'm sorry I wouldn't be there. It was very, very hard."As the fire was consuming homes all around them, a stranger helped Heather get out of her ambulance and wheeled her up this driveway.Eventually they ran into David Hawks, paradise's fire chief.Chief David Hawks said, "There's a dog door here. One of the paramedics made access to. We unlocked the garage, moved patients into this home and sheltered them in place."EMT's and nurses then became stand-in firefighters.Some of them got on the roof of this home hosing down the outer edge of the property.Saving this home, all while their patients were kept safe inside.Amid a neighborhood devastated by the camp fire, the home, the staff and the patients survived.Desiree Borden, the woman who owned the house, says, "I am so happy that my home was spared so their lives could be spared. That was that home's purpose, was to save those people."The death toll from the camp fire is horrific.At least 76 deaths are attributed to the fire and more than 1,000 people are unaccounted for.