Mom and 17-month-old baby survive rollover crash in NE Harris County

Mom and her 17 month old hit standing water on the BW8 feeder near Mesa Rd lost control left the roadway and rolled several times. Mom and baby properly restrained had only minor injuries. @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSOTexas @HCSOPatrol @HCSO_D2Patrol pic.twitter.com/UrzoAgjtt2 — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) April 10, 2020

A mother and her 17-month-old child survived with only minor injuries after a rollover crash early Friday morning in northeast Harris County.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet around 3 a.m. that the woman was driving on the Beltway 8 feeder near Mesa Road when she lost control and left the road, causing her car to roll several times.According to deputies, the mom and her baby were properly restrained. They had only minor injuries.