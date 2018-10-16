Official: Tennessee woman, 4 kids killed in murder-suicide

COLUMBIA, Tennessee --
A Tennessee official says a mother and four children have been found shot to death at a home in Columbia.

Maury County District Attorney Brent Cooper tells news outlets that the family died in an apparent murder-suicide. The dead children, who ranged in age from 8 to 16, and woman were found by a family member Monday evening. Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland said it was an "isolated" crime and while nobody else is suspected, they will do a full investigation.

Rowland says the children, three girls and one boy, were homeschooled, and there were no previous reports of violence at the home. Authorities haven't released the identities of those involved.

Investigators were still at the scene early Tuesday.
