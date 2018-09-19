Mom and 2 young daughters shot at while sitting inside truck in north Houston

A gunman opened fire at a mom and her two young daughters in north Houston, police say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A gunman shot up a pickup truck that had a mother and her two young daughters inside of it while they were on the way to school in north Houston, police say.

It happened Wednesday morning in the 4000 block of Parker at Friendly Street.

Authorities say the woman was with her two daughters, ages 2 and 8, at the time. One girl was in a car seat, while the other was in a booster seat.

A 12-year-old boy who was inside the truck hopped out to use the restroom moments before shots rang out.

Eight bullets hit the car and shattered the window. One of those bullets went through the back passenger head rest.

"We don't have any enemies. We get along with everybody. It was just a normal morning dropping off the kids, making sure they catch the bus," said Linda Ibarra, whose sister and nieces were the ones that were nearly shot.

The mother told police she noticed a blue truck that turned around behind her and then someone got out and started shooting.

When she heard those gun shots, she sped off down the street.

We're told the shooter stood there and continued firing at the mom and her children as they kept traveling.

No one was hurt.

Police are now checking the area for surveillance video.

