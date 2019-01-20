Police are investigating after a 13-month-old child was found dead.Police arrested the child's mother in connection with the death.Police say they received a 911 call from the child's grandmother around 8:40 p.m. Saturday.When officers arrived, they say they found both the child and mother unresponsive in the mother's bed.Police say the mother had apparently overdosed on heroin, then rolled over on to the boy, smothering him.Police revived the mother with a shot of Narcan, but they could not revive the child.