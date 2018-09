An Indiana woman admitted to drinking wine coolers and whiskey shots before her young son was found dead in a hot car, according court documents.Police say the mother claimed she began drinking at 11 a.m., and the last time she saw her 2-year-old son was around 1 p.m.A friend of the mother allegedly discovered the boy in the back of the mother's car around 6:30 p.m.Despite attempts to resuscitate him, the 2-year-old died on the way to the hospital.