Mom charged in shooting of high school student near Tomball: Constable

A mom has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a high school student near Tomball.

The shooting happened at the 20300 block of Yosemite Falls Drive on Friday, according to Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office.

According to a tweet, a mother allegedly shot the student after a disturbance broke out.

Authorities say the mother has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The teen was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound and is undergoing surgery. We do not know their condition.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyshootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
BOTCHED RAID: Former HPD officer charged with murder
HPD DRUG RAID TIMELINE: Before the raid to now
AMBER Alert issued for 6-year-old boy out of Waxahachie
More tropical downpours possible this weekend
Doctors find venomous brown recluse spider inside woman's ear
Get to know Abraham Toro, the Astros' switch-hitting prospect
Buzbee vows to end city contracts awarded to political donors
Show More
3 dead and 2 wounded at separate scenes in SE Houston
JH-Town Weekend 2019 kicks off: Celebs, comedy and softball
METRO bus crashes into transit center injuring 2 in Bellaire
3 toxic school supplies to avoid
Houston to welcome India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi
More TOP STORIES News