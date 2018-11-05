CHILD DEATH

Pennsylvania mom pushed 5-year-old daughter down steps, killing her, district attorney alleges

EMBED </>More Videos

DA: Parkesburg mom pushed daughter down steps, killing her. Watch the report from 6abc.com on Nov. 5, 2018.

PARKESBURG, Pennsylvania --
A mother is under arrest for allegedly shoving her 5-year-old daughter down basement steps, killing her.

Ciara Robinson, 25, is charged with murder in the death of Amatulah "Amy" McLaughlin.

Investigators say the girl also suffered a long history of abuse before she died.

Officers were called to Robinson's home on Halloween night last Wednesday.

Ciara Robinson



According to investigators, Robinson became angry with the child earlier and allegedly pushed her down the staircase, which is approximately eight to nine feet tall.

The girl tumbled down the steps and then hit her head on the concrete landing, investigators say.

Robinson allegedly told a friend that she believed she knocked the child out, saying, "I am going to jail."

By the time rescuers arrived, it was apparent the child had been dead for some time.

An autopsy revealed the child had been beaten over a period of time, with "extensive bruises, scars, puncture wounds, and strike marks over her arms, legs, and back," the criminal complaint shows.

"The loss of any child is a tragedy. However, it is horrific that a parent would inflict such sustained and brutal damage to her own daughter. We must protect our children," District Attorney Tom Hogan said.

Robinson also has a 2-year-old son who is now in the care of Chester County agency.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child deathhomicideparents chargedu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD DEATH
5 killed, 8 injured in bus stop crashes in 4 days
Baby found dead in swing reportedly 'died of diaper rash'
12-year-old girl to be buried alongside her dog
Teen wanted in 11-year-old girl's rape found dead
More child death
Top Stories
Family begs for help finding teen's killer one year later
NTSB combs helicopter wreckage after newlyweds killed
Houston Rockets out-pace Indiana 98-94 for 3rd straight win
Terry Thompson found guilty of murder in Denny's fight
Police on alert for violence surrounding midterm elections
Ted Cruz wraps up campaign with Stafford rally
Beto O'Rourke winds down marathon campaign in El Paso hometown
Don't do these 7 things at your polling place Tuesday
Show More
Astros' Justin Verlander finalist for AL Cy Young award
Hernandez family finds closure in seeing killer in handcuffs
Community reacts after Terry Thompson's murder conviction
Timeline of deadly fight in Denny's parking lot
Friends react after newlyweds killed in helicopter crash
More News