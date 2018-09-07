U.S. & WORLD

Mom, 3-year-old trampled by giraffe apparently protecting calf on South African preserve

EMBED </>More Videos

The owner of the property said the giraffe might have seen the two as a threat to her young calf. (Handout photo)

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa --
A young American mom and her toddler are in critical but stable condition after being trampled by a giraffe in Africa.

Katy Williams, a doctor and wildlife specialist, was at the family's home on a sprawling nature preserve in South Africa when the giraffe began trampling the 35-year-old and her 3-year-old son, Finn, family members told ABC News.

Williams' husband was returning from a run when he saw his wife and child being harmed, they said. He managed to scare the animal away and call for help. Katy and Finn were immediately airlifted to a hospital in Johannesburg, where they underwent major surgery.

The owner of the property said the giraffe might have seen the two as a threat to her 2-month-old calf.

"This is not a case of an animal attack. This is a case of animal defense -- defending her young," Ron Magill with Zoo Miami told ABC News. "Put yourself in the place of that giraffe protecting your infant child. What wouldn't a mother do to protect her child?"

Though they are known to be graceful giants, giraffes can weigh thousands of pounds and can run faster than 35 mph.
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldsouth africaafricawild animalsanimal attack
U.S. & WORLD
Boyz II Men's 'sexy' national anthem heats up internet
Mom warns about key fobs after toddler gets locked in car
Elon Musk appears to smoke pot during interview with Joe Rogan
Homeless woman falls through ceiling of restaurant
School district bans birthday treats for students to share
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Ex-Texas Children's employee accused of possessing child porn
Southwest passengers in Texas possibly exposed to measles
Man accused of killing wife washed blood off his hands at bank
Chase suspect jumps on train to escape police in NE Houston
Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to children
Police: Dallas officer fatally shoots man after going into wrong apartment
Foster parents of murdered toddler say system failed him
Blue Bell gives scoop on Brenham ahead of football team's game
Show More
A Texas school district opened a water park and you paid for it
College to remove uniforms purchased from Nike that contain logo
RAINY WEEKEND: Showers both days with chance for street flooding
Police shoot armed Galveston woman holding elderly woman hostage
Sears and Kmart stores start liquidation sales across US
More News