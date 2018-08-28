Mom, her 15-year-old son and another man accused of killing man they thought was 'snitch'

EMBED </>More Videos

Man murdered reportedly because of fears he was a 'snitch'

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A mother and her 15-year-old son have been charged with murder and may have suspected the victim was a "snitch," according to court records.

Lourdes Roman, 53, and a juvenile male, identified by Houston police as Roman's teenage son, face a murder charge for the March 16 shooting death of Christian Castro, 21. Emmanuel Del Olmo, 32, is also charged. Investigators believe Del Olmo was the shooter.

EMBED More News Videos

Emmanuel Del Olmo and Lourdes Roman are facing charges in the killing of a man on a west Houston roadway.


Police arrested all three on Friday. During probable cause hearings over the weekend, it was revealed Del Olmo "confessed to being involved in the murder."

Later, a prosecutor summarized the possible motive in the case.

"It was a hit because these three were involved in something that the victim snitched," he told the court.

Monday evening, Castro's family and friends gathered near where he was killed in the 14500 block of Patterson Road in Bear Creek Park. A memorial marks the location.

"I think they must have been doing bad things they wouldn't want my brother to find out, because my brother, he wouldn't tell other people's business," Castro's twin sister Christina said in response to the motive.

She explained her brother considered his accused killers his friends. He was living with them during the two weeks before his death. They called his family offering their condolences.

"They're sick individuals. No conscience," Castro's father told Eyewitness News. "People like that deserve to be put away for life."

While the state requested no bond for Del Olmo, the hearing officer set bond at $75,000.

Bond for Roman was set at $1 million. Her son was referred to Harris County Juvenile Probation on the murder charge. The two adults have requested to be represented by a public defender.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderhomicide investigationdeadly shootingarrestteenagerHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
JEFF LINDNER: 8 days that changed my life
Houston toddler tests positive for measles, hospital says
John Goodman guessing Roseanne will be killed off
Police investigating why babysitter didn't call 911 about missing boy
Bullied boy cites 'Jedi way' for reason he won't fight back
Study: Air pollution could be damaging your brain
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman hints at new dugout celebration
Mourners paying final respects to Aretha Franklin at public viewing
Show More
72-year-old crossing guard struck by 16-year-old driver in SUV
Dead horse left on sidewalk in Acres Homes
Assignment asking 'whom to leave behind' causes outrage
Woman tried to dissolve body of husband's ex in acid
Girl says man tried to lure her into his van
More News