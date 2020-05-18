Coronavirus

Early Moderna coronavirus vaccine results are encouraging, company says

An experimental vaccine against the coronavirus showed encouraging results in very early testing, triggering hoped-for immune responses in eight healthy, middle-aged volunteers, its maker announced Monday.

The vaccine by Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna Inc., generated antibodies similar to those seen in people who have recovered from COVID-19 in study volunteers who were given either a low or medium dose.

In the next phase of the study, led by the U.S. National Institutes of Health, researchers will try to determine which dose is best for a definitive experiment that they aim to start in July.

The vaccine seems safe so far, the company said. A high dose version is being dropped after spurring some short-term side effects.

Worldwide, about a dozen vaccine candidates are in the first stages of testing or nearing it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronavirusscience
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Gov. Abbott to announce next step to reopen Texas
Museum of Natural Science 1st museum to reopen in Houston
CA to begin offering relief funds for undocumented immigrants
Rice graduates celebrate with virtual ceremony
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shares Facebook live in middle of standoff in SW Houston
Texas gyms can reopen today with new social distancing rules
See how this Katy-area waterpark is preparing for reopening
SPONSORED: This yummy grilled chicken recipe is only 4 ingredients!
Treebeards in downtown Houston to close due to spike in rent
Elderly woman stabbed to death, suspect dead in officer shooting
Instacart drivers say some customers leave tip, then change it to $0
Show More
1 killed when reported tornado lifts mobile home in Louisiana
CA to begin offering relief funds for undocumented immigrants
Body recovered from Sims Bayou hours after man went missing
Temperatures to climb into the 90s to start this week
5 years later, METRO rapid buses are finally starting to roll
More TOP STORIES News