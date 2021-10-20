COVID-19 vaccine

FDA OKs mixing COVID vaccines; backs Moderna, J&J boosters

Anyone eligible for a COVID vaccine booster can get a brand different from the one they received initially, regulators said
By Matthew Perrone & Lauran Neergaard, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

FDA OKs mixing COVID vaccines; backs Moderna, J&J boosters

WASHINGTON -- U.S. regulators on Wednesday signed off on extending COVID-19 boosters to Americans who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and said anyone eligible for an extra dose can get a brand different from the one they received initially.

The Food and Drug Administration's decisions mark a big step toward expanding the U.S. booster campaign, which began with extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine last month. But before more people roll up their sleeves, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will consult an expert panel later this week before finalizing official recommendations for who should get boosters and when.

The latest moves would expand by tens of millions the number of Americans eligible for boosters and formally allow "mixing and matching" of shots - making it simpler to get another dose, especially for people who had a side effect from one brand but still want the proven protection of vaccination.

EMBED More News Videos

Sonia Rincon has more on the FDA's endorsement of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine booster and the CDC's updated guidance on holiday gatherings.



Specifically, the FDA authorized a third Moderna shot for seniors and others at high risk from COVID-19 because of their health problems, jobs or living conditions - six months after their last shot. One big change: Moderna's booster will be half the dose that's used for the first two shots, based on company data showing that was plenty to rev up immunity again.

For J&J's single-shot vaccine, the FDA said all U.S. recipients should get a second dose at least two months following their initial vaccination.

The FDA rulings differ because the vaccines are made differently, with different dosing schedules - and the J&J vaccine has consistently shown a lower level of effectiveness than either of the two-shot Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

___

AP Writer Mike Stobbe contributed to this story from New York
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfdacdccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Boosters of all 3 COVID vaccines endorsed by CDC, mix and match fine
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in kids
CDC endorses booster doses of Moderna, J&J vaccines
White House details plan to roll out COVID vaccines for younger kids
TOP STORIES
What you need to know about Astros tickets, events before World Series
Can authorities prove if Brian Laundrie killed Gabby Petito?
Yordan Alvarez returns from double knee surgery to win ALCS MVP
Baldwin was told gun was 'cold' before movie set shooting
Astros head to World Series after ALCS win over Boston
Houston Astros on pace for record beer year
'Bobby Dynamite' helps chug the Astros towards ALCS title
Show More
Don't get stuck in these traffic closures this weekend
20-year-old shot to death during break-in of Conroe home, police say
Arrest made in case of Alvin abduction, sexual assault of a minor
Rain chances increase this afternoon
USC suspends fraternity after alleged drug-facilitated sexual assaults
More TOP STORIES News