Coronavirus

Moderna seeks FDA authorization for 4th dose of COVID shot

By ZEKE MILLER

Undated file photo of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (KGO-TV)

WASHINGTON -- Drugmaker Moderna asked the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday to authorize a fourth shot of its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose for all adults.

The request is broader than rival pharmaceutical company Pfizer's request earlier this week for the regulator to approve a booster shot for all seniors.

In a press release, the company said its request for approval for all adults was made "to provide flexibility" to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical providers to determine the "appropriate use" of a second booster dose of the mRNA vaccine, "including for those at higher risk of COVID-19 due to age or comorbidities."

U.S. officials have been laying the groundwork to deliver additional booster doses to shore up the vaccines' protection against serious disease and death from COVID-19. The White House has been sounding the alarm that it needs Congress to "urgently" approve more funding for the federal government to secure more doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, either for additional booster shots or variant-specific immunizations.

U.S. health officials currently recommend a primary series of two doses of the Moderna vaccine and a booster dose months later.

Moderna said its request for an additional dose was based on "recently published data generated in the United States and Israel following the emergence of Omicron."

On Tuesday, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech asked U.S. regulators to authorize an additional booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine for seniors, saying data from Israel suggests older adults would benefit.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfdacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19
Houston's COVID expert cautions about pandemic's future
Is the US about to experience another COVID uptick? What experts say
TOP STORIES
TSU likely to receive federal funding after nationwide bomb threats
Retiring HPD sergeant looks back at decades of crime in Houston
UH researchers looking into what's causing road rage
Houston sets 20-year record for deadly domestic violence cases
Meet the trailblazing dean of engineering at Prairie View A&M
Police looking for two suspects in the shooting of 16-year-old
Houston woman Turned to Ted after her fridge kept breaking down
Show More
13-year-old was driving in crash with college golf teams, NTSB says
Houston's newest water park will reopen for spring break 2022
1 dead in west Houston townhome fire, officials say
Roar for the UH Cougars at this free downtown outdoor watch party
HPD search for person of interest in fatal shooting outside Chili's
More TOP STORIES News