COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine protects for at least 6 months: Study

EMBED <>More Videos

Moderna vaccine effective for at least six months, researchers say

BOSTON -- New research suggests the protection the Moderna vaccine gives against COVID-19 lasts for at least six months.

The report Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine echoes what Pfizer said last week about its vaccine, which works in a similar way.

Both reports were based on follow-up tests in dozens of people who received the shots during studies that led to the vaccines' use. Those studies were done before troubling new variants, or versions of the coronavirus, had emerged and started to spread.

A separate report in the medical journal adds to concern about the variants. Scientists measured antibodies that can block the virus in 50 people who had been given the Sinopharm or Sinovac vaccines that were developed in China. Many showed total or partial loss of effectiveness against a virus variant first detected in South Africa.

The vaccines still seemed to protect against a variant first found in the United Kingdom that is now rapidly spreading in the United States and elsewhere.

Pfizer and Moderna have said they are working to update their vaccines, or possibly design a booster shot, in case they're needed against variants.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinemedical researchstudy
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
EU agency: Rare clots possibly linked to AstraZeneca shot
Gov. Abbott bans vaccine passport requirement in Texas
Biden makes all adults eligible for COVID vaccine on April 19
County-by-county breakdown on COVID-19 vaccine distributions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Highly intoxicated' driver charged in fatal wrong-way crash
What to do to avoid wrong-way drivers
Minneapolis officers line up to reject Chauvin's actions in trial | LIVE
Nike suspends Deshaun Watson sponsorship
Tiger Woods car crash: Sheriff to release findings
Man arrested with loaded AR-15 outside Washington Ave. club
Boy rescued after he's found alone near Mexico border
Show More
Small chance for a big storm Wednesday
County-by-county breakdown on COVID-19 vaccine distributions
These 5 states account for 43% of the country's new COVID cases
Fallen DPS Trooper laid to rest today
Man dies in fiery NW Houston crash
More TOP STORIES News