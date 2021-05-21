race in america

What to know about the 'model minority' myth and why it's harmful to the AAPI community

What to know about the 'model minority' myth

SAN FRANCISCO -- There's a stereotype about the Asian American Pacific Islander community that you might have heard of: the "model minority" myth.

It claims the AAPI community is the best minority, the hardest-working group in America and the one that causes the least amount of trouble. The myth may seem complimentary, but in reality, it is harmful to the AAPI community and serves to drive a wedge between it and other groups in America.

The myth also creates a stressful burden to live up to the stereotype. It can cause depression, sadness, anxiety and despair when individuals can't live up to being the smartest, richest or quietest Asian American or Pacific Islander out there.

Watch the video above to see Dion Lim, a journalist with KGO-TV/ABC 7 News Bay Area, sit down with "Good Morning America" to break down the history of the myth and explain how it is harmful to the Asian American Pacific Islander community.

In "Our America: Asian Voices," Bay Area journalist Dion Lim reflects on her experiences reporting on hate crimes against Asian Americans and how the community has come together to support those impacted.

