'Mob Wives' star Drita D'Avanzo, husband arrested on Staten Island

Left: Drita D'Avanzo attends the "Fame At The Mansion" at the Playboy Mansion; Right: D'Avanzo at the MTV Movie Awards, both photos from 2012 (Shutterstock)

PLEASANT PLAINS, Staten Island -- Former "Mob Wives" star Drita D'Avanzo and her husband were arrested after police executed a search warrant at their Staten Island home Thursday night.

The 43-year-old D'Avanzo and her 50-year-old husband, Lee, are facing a slew of gun and drug charges.

Authorities say two loaded firearms and assorted pills, including painkillers and anti-anxiety medications like hydrocodone and Xanax, as well as a large quality of marijuana and a scale were recovered at their Pleasant Plains home.

They were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of marijuana, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

The couple was also charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child under the age of 17, as children were home at the time of the arrest.

The arrests came after the NYPD received tips from the community.

Lee D'Avanzo, a reputed Colombo family member, was a big draw on the reality show.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityentertainmentmobu.s. & worldreality television
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman charged in connection with kidnapping of Austin mom and baby
Body of Austin mom found in car trunk near Houston
Suspect in Austin mom disappearance sounded sincere
What we know about Austin mom and her baby
What is a 'baby replacement' abduction?
Looking back: Violence against new moms
Driver hit girl because she believed she was Mexican: Police
Show More
Homeless shelter in desperate need of cots for residents
Constables play Santa and donate toys to more than 800 kids
Here are 4 tips to avoid the Galleria parking headache
Mattress Mack bouncing back after neck surgery
Family grieves off-duty HPD officer killed in wrong-way crash
More TOP STORIES News