Minute Maid Park employee robbed outside stadium during Astros game

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Houston Police are searching for an armed man who robbed a Minute Maid Park lot attendant in broad daylight during an Astros' baseball game.

Police say the attendant was working between lot B and C in the 200 block of Preston when she was approached by a man on a bicycle, who pointed a gun at her demanded her money.

The woman first resisted and told the suspect no, at which time the suspect stated that it wasn't worth losing her life over money.

Police say the victim, in fear of being shot by the suspect, then complied and handed over the cash.

Witnesses heard a second man refer to the suspect as "Rice" or something similar.

Off-duty officers working security at the game responded to the scene, but the suspects were able to get away.

Police describe the suspects as a black male, 30 to 35 years old, 6'00 to 6'02, 150 to 160 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, gold grill on bottom teeth. The suspect was wearing a red burgundy shirt, but removed it and had a black shirt on after the incident.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org
