In rare handwritten note, Martin Luther King Jr. reveals what he thinks is the meaning of love

A handwritten note by Civil Rights icon Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is up for sale.

The note is believed to have been written sometime in the mid 1960s.

The Moments in Time memorabilia company said King wrote the note after someone asked him what he thought was the meaning of love.

The note reads, "Love is the greatest force in the universe. It is the heartbeat of the moral cosmos. He who loves is a participant in the being of God."

The note reportedly has a price tag of $42,000.
