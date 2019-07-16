Missouri City woman says she was beaten over inner tube

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A trip to go tubing at the Lazy L&L Campground in New Braunfels turned violent for a Missouri City woman who took quite a beating."It's not how I planned on spending my weekend," Lindsey Rose said, her face battered. "I have no feeling from here to the back of my head."It all started with a weekend trip to go outside of San Antonio. At the end of her ride with her boyfriend and friends, their tubes went missing.Lindsey says she was already warned of possible people at the river with sticky fingers taking people's floats."And I was like, 'Hey, are y'all taking our floats? What's going on?' and one of the girls was like, 'We're not taking your floats,'" Lindsey said.That approach took a violent twist. Lindsey says before she knew it, she was attacked."That's all I can remember," she said.The next time she gained consciousness, she was in bad shape."I had to have plastic surgery on my forehead, took over an hour for her to stitch me up," Lindsey said. "It went down to my skull."Lindsey's nose was fractured in several areas."I didn't think it was gonna get physical," Lindsey said. "I definitely didn't think that my head would be split open or anything like that, no. Over an inner tube? A inner tube."Lindsey said she fears what else her attackers might be capable of doing.The Comal County Sheriff's Office is investigating.Monday night, she had a message for those responsible."I'm alive and I'm happy to be alive, and I hope that we find you and I get justice in what has happened," Lindsey said.