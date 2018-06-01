TEEN SHOT

Antoine Murray, teen shot in Missouri City, leaves hospital to surprise his graduating classmates

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Nick Natario follows a teenager who was able to see his classmates graduate after spending weeks in the hospital for a gunshot wound. (KTRK)

By
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Just weeks after getting shot, a Fort Bend ISD senior surprised his friends at his class graduation on Friday.

For the past three weeks, Antoine Murray been recovering from a gunshot wound.

"The bullet went through my arm, through my ribs, and hit my lung and stopped by my spine," Murray said.

Police say he was injured during a fight between two feuding families.

It took place in mid-May at the Quail Glen and Quail Park intersection in Missouri City.

Murray said he was at the location to get his sister off the bus.

"Next thing you know, a fight broke out," Murray said. "A dude posted up with me, and I had posted up with him and another dude had run around him and shot me in my ribs."

Houston Police Department said, so far, there are no arrests, and there is no good suspect description. On Friday, Murray was good enough to leave the hospital.

"Free at last," Murray said. "Free at last! I felt like Martin Luther King when I say 'I'm free at last!'"

It was a bittersweet release. He was supposed to graduate from Willowridge High School that day.

Although Murray wasn't in a cap and gown, it didn't mean he missed the graduation. Murray traded his scrubs for a shirt and tie.

"It's going to be amazing," Murray said before the commencement. "I might even cry."

After the ceremony, Murray walked around the grounds and greeted his classmates, hospital bracelet and all.

While Murray wanted to wish them the best, what his friends didn't know is just how much their hellos meant to him.

"I have so many friends that wanted to come see me, but since all this senior stuff going on, due to that, they couldn't come see me," Murray said.

Murray plans to graduate in August. It's an accomplishment he didn't see coming three weeks ago.

Now that he's out of the hospital he plans to continue to fight for his dreams, which started Friday with his classmates' graduation.

"It was a good feeling," Murray said. "It was a good vibe. I'm happy for everybody that graduated today."

RELATED: Teen shot at bus stop during fight between feuding families in Missouri City

EMBED More News Videos

A gunman is on the run after shooting a teen at a Missouri City bus stop, police say.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teen shoteducationgraduationshootingMissouri City
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TEEN SHOT
Teen hospitalized for possible self-inflicted gunshot
Teen shot several times on his way to summer job
Teens playing with gun leaves one shot in NW Harris Co.
Baytown teen shot in head walks at graduation with class
More teen shot
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Show More
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More News