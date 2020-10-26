Suspect wanted after killing ex-wife's new boyfriend in Missouri City, sheriff says

By
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man accused of killing his ex-wife's new boyfriend Monday in Missouri City.

Residents are being told to stay inside during the search.

The shooting happened in the 2500 block of Amethyst Isle Lane around 8:45 a.m.

Sheriff Troy Nehls said that a woman and her new boyfriend were heading home when the suspect, identified as Matthew Jacobs, was following behind them.

Nehls said Jacobs started firing shots, causing the boyfriend, who was driving, to crash through the fence of a home in the cul-de-sac.

The ex-wife was able to escape from the vehicle.

However, her new boyfriend was still sitting in the driver's seat.

Nehls said that's when Jacobs walked up to the vehicle and started shooting, killing the boyfriend.


"But the fact of the matter is we have a young males in his 30s that's deceased. And he was pretty much executed," Nehls said. "He walked right up to the window of that vehicle that went through that fence, and fired several rounds through that front passenger window."

While Jacobs is at-large, Nehls advised that the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Jacobs is driving a 2012 gray or dark-colored Audi with Texas license plate MPJ-4907.

If you see Jacobs, do not approach him. Call the sheriff's office at 281-341-4665.



Nehls said this was a domestic situation, adding the killing marks the first homicide in Fort Bend County since January.


If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for help.
Neighbor who just moved in 3 weeks ago describes hearing shooting
A neighbor described the moments that he said shook him the morning of a deadly shooting involving a man, his ex-wife and the woman's new boyfriend.



WATCH: Full update from Sheriff Troy Nehls on shooting
In the video, Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls gives the information the public needs to find a man on the run after her ex's boyfriend was shot to death.



