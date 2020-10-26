Suspect wanted after killing ex-wife's new boyfriend in Missouri City, sheriff says

Update: Shooting suspect is Matthew Reshon Jacobs. Last seen driving a 2012 dark-colored Audi, TX plate: MPJ 4907. Jacobs is considered armed & dangerous. If you see him or the vehicle call 281-341-4665 https://t.co/UUQiVHKXlX pic.twitter.com/94s76YKGja — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) October 26, 2020

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man accused of killing his ex-wife's new boyfriend Monday in Missouri City.Residents are being told to stay inside during the search.The shooting happened in the 2500 block of Amethyst Isle Lane around 8:45 a.m.Sheriff Troy Nehls said that a woman and her new boyfriend were heading home when the suspect, identified as Matthew Jacobs, was following behind them.Nehls said Jacobs started firing shots, causing the boyfriend, who was driving, to crash through the fence of a home in the cul-de-sac.The ex-wife was able to escape from the vehicle.However, her new boyfriend was still sitting in the driver's seat.Nehls said that's when Jacobs walked up to the vehicle and started shooting, killing the boyfriend."But the fact of the matter is we have a young males in his 30s that's deceased. And he was pretty much executed," Nehls said. "He walked right up to the window of that vehicle that went through that fence, and fired several rounds through that front passenger window."While Jacobs is at-large, Nehls advised that the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.Jacobs is driving a 2012 gray or dark-colored Audi with Texas license plate MPJ-4907.If you see Jacobs, do not approach him. Call the sheriff's office at 281-341-4665.Nehls said this was a domestic situation, adding the killing marks the first homicide in Fort Bend County since January.If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for help.