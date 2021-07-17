Man, woman shot while driving in Missouri City neighborhood

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and woman are recovering after they were injured in a roadway shooting late Friday.It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Independence Boulevard and Bent Oak Drive.The couple was in a Jeep when someone opened fire on them through the passenger windows, authorities said.They were able to drive to the home of a friend or family member a couple of miles away and call 911, but there was no word on a description of the suspects involved.Both were taken to a hospital and were stable but in serious condition.Authorities said they believe road rage may have been a factor in the shooting.