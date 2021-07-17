road rage

Man, woman shot while driving in Missouri City neighborhood

EMBED <>More Videos

Man, woman shot while driving in Missouri City neighborhood

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and woman are recovering after they were injured in a roadway shooting late Friday.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Independence Boulevard and Bent Oak Drive.

The couple was in a Jeep when someone opened fire on them through the passenger windows, authorities said.

They were able to drive to the home of a friend or family member a couple of miles away and call 911, but there was no word on a description of the suspects involved.

Both were taken to a hospital and were stable but in serious condition.

Authorities said they believe road rage may have been a factor in the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
missouri citywoman shotgun violenceshootingman shotroad rage
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROAD RAGE
3rd person accuses same man of road rage, says he spit in her face
Teen victim tried to flee from shooter before crashing car, HCSO says
Man charged after road rage confrontation on I-45
Houston entrepreneur's family asking public to help find his killer
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News