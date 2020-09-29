Missouri City application for rent, mortgage and utilities aid now open

The city has allocated a total of $500,000 of funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act for the program. Assistance is available for rent, mortgage and utility expenses from October through December or until all funds have been spent.
According to city information on the program, each household can receive up to $2,000 per month for a maximum of two months for rent and mortgage assistance. Additionally, up to $500 of utility assistance per month for two months is available. The total amount of aid is not to exceed $2,500 per month per household.
To qualify for aid through the program, applicants must provide proof of residence in Missouri City. Furthermore, tenants with a household income at or below 120% of the area median income will be given initial priority. Additional priority will be given to households with children under the age of 12 or with a family member over the age of 65.
When applying, residents will be asked to provide documentation supporting the need for rental, mortgage or utilities assistance due to the financial burden of the COVID-19 pandemic. Applicants must not have received aid or applied for similar assistance from another agency, governmental entity, nonprofit or private provider for the months covered by the Missouri City program. Other documentation may be required.
The aid is considered a grant and will not have to be repaid; it is also not income for tax purposes.
Mortgage, rental and utility payments will be paid directly to the mortgage company, landlord and utility provider. Affected landlords and mortgage companies will have to submit their information to Missouri City's landlord/lender portal and agree to participate in the program.
To apply, submit an application online or contact the program call center at 281-403-8690.
More information, the full eligibility requirements, and a FAQ can be found on the city website.
