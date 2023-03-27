Crews repairing gas leak near Lauren Boulevard in Missouri City subdivision, officials say

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A natural gas leak in the Lexington Colony area Monday afternoon has forced some street closures, according to officials.

Missouri City officials posted to Twitter about the gas leak at 12:44 p.m.

As a result of the leak, streets are closed near Lexington Boulevard at Lauren Boulevard.

Drivers can expect street closures to last about three to four hours as CenterPoint Energy crews work to repair the reported gas leak. Officials urge commuters to seek alternate routes if traveling in the area.

No evacuations or injuries were reported.

