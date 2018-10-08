Missing woman's body found in retention pond in Fort Bend County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman's body was found in a retention pond on Manchester Crossing Drive and Chimney Rock Sunday evening, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office confirms.


Investigators believe the body is that of a woman who was reported missing on Friday. Her identity has not been released.

Authorities are investigating to determine how the woman died and ended up in the pond.
