We can confirm a female was found deceased in a retention pond near Chimney Rock / Wellfleet Crossing. She is being removed at this time. We do believe this individual was reported missing on Friday. — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) October 7, 2018

A woman's body was found in a retention pond on Manchester Crossing Drive and Chimney Rock Sunday evening, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office confirms.Investigators believe the body is that of a woman who was reported missing on Friday. Her identity has not been released.Authorities are investigating to determine how the woman died and ended up in the pond.