2 women from east Texas haven't been seen in 8 days, authorities say

PALESTINE, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for two women out of east Texas who haven't been seen in more than week.

Jerri Light Baker, 79, and Monica Anne Lee, 54, were last seen together in Palestine, Texas on June 11.

The two women are from Buffalo, Texas, according to authorities, which is about half way between Houston and Dallas along I-45.

According to the Leon County Sheriff's Office, Lee may also be known as Monica Anne Light or Monica Anne Cooke.

Investigators say the two women may have recently purchased a new 2020 black Toyota, believed to be a RAV4.

The two women have been entered into both the Texas and National Crime Information Center as missing persons.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leon County Sheriff's Office at 903-536-2749 or contact Investigator Sallee at 936-355-0229.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texassearchtexas newsinvestigationmissing personmissing womanwomeninvestigations
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Another mask order in Harris County is happening today
'Black Towns Matter' mural painted in Houston neighborhood
HPD officers shot at by armed robber during SE Houston chase
Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting to be fired
Rain chances increasing as we head in to the weekend
National Geographic Q&A about Juneteenth: LIVE
Christopher Columbus statue removed from Houston park
Show More
Can you 'Match the Dad' with the ABC13 anchor or reporter?
Challenges ahead for thousands of 'uncontactable' students
Mayor Turner, TX senators hold police reform roundtable
Galveston's history honored in 155th Juneteenth celebration
93-year-old petitions to make Juneteenth national holiday
More TOP STORIES News