2 women from east Texas haven't been seen in 8 days, authorities say

PALESTINE, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for two women out of east Texas who haven't been seen in more than week.Jerri Light Baker, 79, and Monica Anne Lee, 54, were last seen together in Palestine, Texas on June 11.The two women are from Buffalo, Texas, according to authorities, which is about half way between Houston and Dallas along I-45.According to the Leon County Sheriff's Office, Lee may also be known as Monica Anne Light or Monica Anne Cooke.Investigators say the two women may have recently purchased a new 2020 black Toyota, believed to be a RAV4.The two women have been entered into both the Texas and National Crime Information Center as missing persons.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leon County Sheriff's Office at 903-536-2749 or contact Investigator Sallee at 936-355-0229.