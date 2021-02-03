missing woman

Elderly Pasadena woman with dementia missing since this morning

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A 90-year-old woman with dementia disappeared Wednesday morning and will need help making it back home safely, the Pasadena Police Department said.

According to police, Janet Stohr was last seen in the 4300 block of Argentina Circle, which is located off of Watters Road north of Fairmont Parkway.

Stohr was wearing black pants, a light green sweatshirt and a tan jacket at the time of her disappearance.

She has grey hair, is about 5 feet 4 inches in height and weighs 120 pounds.

Police added it is possible Stohr is confused due to her condition.

Anyone with information on Stohr's whereabouts is urged to call Pasadena PD dispatch at 713-477-1221.
